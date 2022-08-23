Homecoming Starts With A Thud

August 23, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - With 12 games left in the season, the Trenton Thunder returned home on Tuesday night to start their final homestand with a three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Much like their previous meetings in the second half, the visitors took advantage of mistakes and opportunities to prevail. The Thunder took a brief lead after scoring three runs in the fifth, but it didn't last long as Zack Miller's two-run jack in the sixth turned the game around and helped the give the Crosscutters a 9-5 win.

For the fourth straight time in Trenton, the Crosscutters scored in the top of the first by getting to Thunder starter Niko Leontarakis. With one out, Connor Denning floated a double down the left field line and scored on EJ Taylor's two out double. A short time later, shortstop Travis Holt poked a single into left for a 2-0 lead in what ended up being Leontarakis' best performance of the season.

The Thunder cut the deficit in half against lefthander Blair Frederick in the top of the second after Shemar Paul tripled home Paul Coumoulos following a leadoff single through the right side. In a sign of things to come, the Thunder loaded the bases with one out in both the second and third but failed to score both times. The Crosscutters went back in front 3-1 with a run in the fourth and watched the Thunder only score a single run after re-loading the bases for a third consecutive inning.

During Leontarakis' final inning in the fifth, Denning's sacrifice fly to left gave the Crosscutters a 4-2 lead for their third two-run cushion. Frederick then returned for the bottom of the inning needing just three outs to put himself in line for the win. Back-to-back singles by Coumoulos and Page plus a walk by Troy Banks loaded the bases for the fourth straight inning, and this time the Thunder came through with a 2-RBI single from Christian Merriwether and Ryan McCarthy's second hit for a 5-4 lead. Miller's two-out home run in the sixth put Williamsport back in front 6-5 and they'd tack on the last three runs late on base hits from Holt and Taylor.

The series continues with Tail Waggin' Wednesday on August 24 at 7:00 PM when the Thunder will be giving away a Collapsible Dog Water Bowl presented by Horizon BCBSNJ. Gates open for early entry at 5:30pm and 6:00pm for all fans For full ticket pricing and information for the rest of the 2022 season, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.