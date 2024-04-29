Home Series Tuesday Through Sunday Features Star Wars Night, a Hat Giveaway, Fireworks and More

April 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Star Wars Night, fireworks, a Field Trip Day game and the first giveaway night of the season highlight the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's upcoming home series against the Salt Lake Bees that opens with a 6:05 p.m. game Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Tuesday (6:05 p.m.) - On $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

- Wednesday (11:05 a.m.) - Wednesday's Field Trip Day game, presented by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas, gives students a chance to enjoy a fun field trip and day baseball game before the school year ends. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC game ticket, hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person.

- Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - On 89ers Night, players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history and retro team mascot Robo Niner will be on hand. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games.

- Friday (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks, presented by OU Health, are scheduled to follow the game. May is Stroke Awareness Month and representatives from OU Health will be on the concourse throughout the night providing information and resources to help spot the signs of stroke and "BE FAST" (B = balance issues, E = eyesight changes, F = face drooping, A = arm weakness, S = speech difficulty and T = time to get help).

- Saturday (6:05 p.m.) - Oklahoma City will host its first-ever Star Wars Night on Saturday. Players and coaches will wear special edition Star Wars-inspired jerseys on the field that will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting Niagara Cares. The game presentation experience will immerse fans into the Star Wars universe throughout the night.

Saturday is also the first giveaway night of the season and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Oklahoma City Baseball Club hat.

Braum's Friends and Family 4-Packs are available for purchase for Saturday's game, offering great rates on packages of four game tickets, four OKC Baseball Club hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location.

Additionally, Saturday is Boy Scout Night and Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to the game. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC Baseball Club hat and Scouts also receive a patch.

- Sunday (2:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on City Celebration Sunday. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for OKC games through June are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available for the entire 2024 season.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com . For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com .

