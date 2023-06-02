Home Schedule Dates Announced
June 2, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm has finalized its 2023-2024 regular season home schedule. The season begins on Saturday October 21st and concludes Friday April 5th.
The team's home calendar features 11 Friday night games, 13 Saturday night games, and a single Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday game.
The combined 24 premiere weekend (Friday/Saturday) games are the most in the team's history and two of the three week day games occur the day before Thanksgiving and the day after Christmas. The third and final week day game is projected to be the team's second annual school day game.
The Storm will announce game themes and promotions in the coming weeks and all dates are subject to change.
Season ticket memberships can be purchased now! Fans are encouraged to email Andrew@quadcitystorm.com or Arthur@quadcitystorm.com for more information or call the Storm office at 309-277-1343.
Full Home Schedule:
Saturday October 21, 2023
Friday October 27, 2023
Saturday October 28, 2023
Sunday October 29, 2023
Friday November 10, 2023
Saturday November 11, 2023
Wednesday November 22, 2023
Friday November 24, 2023
Saturday November 25, 2023
Friday December 8, 2023
Saturday December 9, 2023
Friday December 15, 2023
Tuesday December 26, 2023
Friday December 29, 2023
Saturday December 30, 2023
Friday January 19, 2024
Saturday January 20, 2024
Friday January 26, 2024
Saturday January 27, 2024
Thursday February 1, 2024
Friday February 2, 2024
Saturday February 3, 2024
Friday February 9, 2024
Friday March 8, 2024
Saturday March 9, 2024
Friday March 29, 2024
Saturday March 30, 2024
Friday April 5, 2024
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2023
- 2023-2024 Home Games Announced - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Home Schedule Dates Announced - Quad City Storm
- 2023-24 Home Dates Released - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad City Storm Stories
- Home Schedule Dates Announced
- Storm Prep for Final Road Trip
- Storm Prepare for Rivermen
- Big Home Games Await Storm after Fruitful Weekend
- 2-15 Quad City Storm