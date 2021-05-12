Home Runs Sink Dust Devils

An early lead was quickly erased in Everett on Tuesday night as the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-4) dropped the series opener to the AquaSox 13-3. Tri-City shortstop Livan Soto had a leadoff home run to begin the game and ended the night just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

The Dust Devils had their hands full with highly touted standout Julio Rodriguez. The No. 5 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com had three hits against the Dust Devils, including a two-run home run. Everett's Tyler Keenan also did plenty of damage in the game, also hitting a blast and driving in five runs for the AquaSox.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night in the second matchup of the six-game series. Right-hander Zach Linginfelter will start for the Dust Devils, while right-hander Levi Stoudt will counter for Everett.

