Home Runs Not Enough to Win Opening Night Pitcher's Duel

April 9, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emeralds' LHP youngster Kyle Harrison made his High-A debut on Friday against the Aquasox.

Harrison showed a strong performance on the mound going four shutout innings, two hits, no earned runs or walks and struck out seven Aquasox hitters.

The first run of the game came in the top of the third inning by a solo home run by OF Jairo Pomares.

It would stay 1-0 until the bottom of the eighth inning. Emeralds' RHP Cole Waites made his first relief appearance of the season.

A grand slam would be hit by Aquasox's LF Spencer Packard to gain its first lead in the game.

The ball would go to Aquasox's RHP Even Johnson in the ninth inning. Emeralds' shortstop Marco Luciano would hit a solo home run to split the deficit in half 4-2, but it would not be enough to come from behind.

The Emeralds will be back in action on Saturday at 6:05 PM where the pitching battle will be RHP Randy Rodriguez vs. LHP Adam Macko. Pregame show will start at 5:50 on 95.3 The Score.

