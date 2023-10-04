Home Runs for Heroes Generates $68,000 in Donations from OceanFirst Foundation

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - OceanFirst Foundation donated $68,000 to local military-based non-profit organizations as part of the Home Runs for Heroes program in 2023, bringing their total donations to $630,000 since the program's inception in 2009.

The program, run in conjunction between the BlueClaws, OceanFirst Foundation, and Townsquare Media, pairs 18 organizations that support military-based causes with each of the nine innings in a BlueClaws home game. For every home run hit at ShoreTown Ballpark, two organizations receive $1,000 from OceanFirst Foundation.

"What a fantastic year for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws! We're proud to award $68,000 to 18 incredible nonprofits that serve our nation's heroes and Veterans in times of need," said Katherine Durante, Executive Director, OceanFirst Foundation. "Special thanks to our long-standing partners - the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Townsquare Media."

"Military organizations and programs are of such high importance to the BlueClaws, and we're proud to be a part of this program," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Each home run is extra-special, in not only helping the BlueClaws on the field but in providing material support to our military heroes. We thank OceanFirst Foundation for their continued partnership and support of military-based organizations and programs here at the Jersey Shore."

The BlueClaws hit 10 home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning at ShoreTown Ballpark this year, meaning the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation and the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund each received $10,000 from Home Runs for Heroes.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. hit seven home runs at ShoreTown Ballpark to lead the team and account for $14,000 in donations on his own. Casey Martin and Rixon Wingrove each hit four, with each player accounting for $8,000 in donations.

