Home Run in Extras Dash Hopes of Comeback Kids

August 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Elijah Dunham doubled down the right-field line to tie the game with two out in the ninth inning at Truist Stadium on Tuesday night. Unfortunately for the Gades, Evan Skoug hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the tenth to give the Winston-Salem Dash a 6-4 win.

It was the first game the Renegades have ever played in North Carolina and the first meeting between the two teams.

The Dash -- an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox -- did their damage early, scoring twice in the first and third innings before Hudson Valley scored in the fourth on an RBI single by James Nelson.

Jake Sanford doubled in the sixth and moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on a groundout by Pablo Olivares to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Renegades comeback was nearly complete in the eighth as Nelson drove in his second run of the night with a sacrifice fly.

That set the stage for Dunham to be a hero in the ninth. With one out, Anthony Volpe walked. The Gades were down to their last strike when Dunham doubled to bring the tying run home.

Each team had chances to get the win before Skoug homered to end the game off Carlos Espinal (1-0). Sammy Peralta earned the win for the Dash (1-1).

The Gades (60-36) meet the Dash (36-60) again on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, NC.

Per the State of New York, the Renegades are now open at 100% capacity. Tickets continue to be a tremendous value starting as low as $6. Visit HVRenegades.com for ticket information and so much more.

Follow the Renegades on Social Media and listen to the "Renegades Weekly" Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.