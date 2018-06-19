Home Run Derby Leads to Series Win over Owlz

June 19, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





The Grand Junction Rockies hit a franchise record six home runs Monday night at Suplizio Field, helping them to a 14-8 win over the Orem Owlz.

Orem led 6-0 after scoring a run in the first, three runs in the second and two in the third, but Christopher Navarro followed Will Golsan's leadoff walk in the bottom of the third with his first home run of the season, cutting the Owlz lead to four. That sprung an eight run inning which was capped by Golsan's first professional home run. It came with Franklin Garcia on base.

Orem pulled to within a run when Mitch Spires went deep in the fifth and a Reese Berberet error helped them tie the game in the sixth, but Berberet made up for that when he led off the bottom of the sixth inning with his second home run of the season, and later in the inning, Zach Hall went deep for the first time in his professional career to make it 10-8 Rockies.

The Owlz threatened against Jesse Lepore in the seventh, but stranded a pair of runners, and after Mosies Ceja retired the side in order in the top of the eighth, the Rockies added some insurance in the bottom of the inning when Hall and Coco Montes hit 2-run homers.

Hall finished 3-for-4 with 4 RBI, while Beberet added three hits and scored three runs.

Goslan, Navarro, Garcia, Montes, John Cresto, and Todd Czinege added a pair of hits.

Lepore earned the win after allowing one unearned run over two innings, while Moises Ceja retired all six that he faced in notching the save.

The win improves the Rockies to 3-1 on the season, and they'll look to match the best 5-game start in franchise history when they take on the Idaho Falls Chukars Tuesday night at Suplizio Field.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.