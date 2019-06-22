Home Opener Spoiled by the Canadians

June 22, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





Hops starter Marcos Tineo received the loss in his second start of the season, allowing four earned runs on four hits, walking three and striking out four. After allowing one run in the second and third inning, Tineo continued to pitch his way into trouble in the fourth. A leadoff single, back-to-back wild pitches, and a walk would close the door on Tineo. The Canadians would go on to add two more runs to extend their lead to 4-0.

The story of the game was the dominant pitching performance by Vancouver starter Grant Townsend. The righty pitched six innings of one hit, one run ball and struck out eight Hops. Andy McGuire continued the stellar pitching, recording two scoreless innings of relief.

Hillsboro showed signs of life in the bottom of the seventh when Andy Yerzy led off with a double. Jesus Marriaga was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. Slugger Kristian Robinson continued hit his hot start, driving in the Hops first run of the game.

Once again in the bottom of the ninth, the Hops made things interesting when Brandon Leyton (Steven Leyton) led off with a double. After Yerzy struck out, Marriaga reached base again with a walk. Unfortunately, the Hops were not able to capitalize as the final two batters were not able to reach base.

The Hops (4-4) dropped their third game in a row in the series opener to the Canadians (3-5).

Game two will kick off on Saturday at 7:05, with the radio show beginning at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

