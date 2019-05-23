Home Goals Add up to $2,750 Donation to Backpack Program

May 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder partnered with Associates of Glens Falls Insurance (AOGF) and Loomis & LaPann, Inc. to donate $2,750 to the Moreau Community Center's Backpack Program. AOGF and Loomis & LaPann agreed to donate $25 for every Thunder home goal scored in the 2018-2019 regular season.

"We are thrilled the Thunder had such a winning season, allowing us to collaborate and donate to such a worthy cause," Chuck Gohn, President at Associates of Glens Falls and Loomis & LaPann, said.

Adirondack scored 110 goals at home this season. The Thunder have now contributed more than $5,600 to the Backpack Program over the past two seasons.

"Being able to work with Associates of Glens Falls and their Backpack Program this season was very special," said Jeff Mead, President of the Adirondack Thunder. "This is a community that has given the Thunder so much and it is a privilege to be able to give back."

About AOGF: Established in 1967, Associates of Glens Falls is an independent insurance agency specializing in all types of personal and commercial insurance. The AOGF agents service clients locally and across the United States, and operate an in-house concierge claims department and loss control department. AOGF can tailor a policy to meet every client's specific needs and to match the changing times. Unique coverages include Cyber Liability, Directors and Officers Coverage and Employment Practices Liability.

About Loomis and LaPann: The Loomis & LaPann agents specialize in developing insurance programs for State High School Athletic/Activities Associations, State High School Coaches Associations, United States Olympic Committee National Governing Bodies and amateur sports groups/associations.

2019-2020 Adirondack Thunder season tickets are officially on sale! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com. For all the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.