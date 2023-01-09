Home Game Time Changed on February 4

January 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds along with the American Hockey League have announced that puck drop for the Saturday, February 4th home game against the San Diego Gulls has been moved up one hour and will now begin at 5pm PT.

Tickets are available starting at $18 and the Firebirds Flex Plan starting at $20 featuring six or 12 tickets that can be used for any home game during the 2022-2023 season at Acrisure Arena.

Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.

