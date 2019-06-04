Home Game Dates Announced

Knoxville, TENN. (4 June 2019) - The SPHL League offices annonuced, Tuesday morning, the home schedule for the 2019-2020 Knoxville Ice Bears season.

This 2019 off-season is the first since the summer of 2013 the Southern Professional Hockey League hasn't had a team suspend opperation or an expansion franchise join the league. With no significant changes to the organizational landscape, this year's schedule will be sure to deliver more excitement and competition from each match-up, all season long.

Below are the HOME game dates for the Knoxville Ice Bears:

Friday October 18, 2019

Friday October 25, 2019

Friday November 1, 2019

Friday November 8, 2019

Friday November 22, 2019

Saturday November 23, 2019

Wednesday November 27, 2019

Friday November 29, 2019

Thursday December 5, 2019

Saturday December 21, 2019

Thursday December 26, 2019

Saturday December 28, 2019

Tuesday December 31, 2019

Saturday January 4, 2020

Friday January 10, 2020

Friday January 17, 2020

Friday January 31, 2020

Saturday February 8, 2020

Sunday February 9, 2020

Friday February 14, 2020

Saturday February 15, 2020

Saturday February 22, 2020

Friday February 28, 2020

Friday March 13, 2020

Saturday March 14, 2020

Friday March 27, 2020

Saturday March 28, 2020

Saturday April 4, 2020

The Ice Bears' full schedule and promotional lineup can be expected in the coming weeks; however, it is safe to assume the staples of the Knoxville franchise will make a return, including: Wiener Dog Races, Star Wars Night, Country Night, Superhero Night, and Military Appreciation, among many others.

