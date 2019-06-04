Home Game Dates Announced
June 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
Knoxville, TENN. (4 June 2019) - The SPHL League offices annonuced, Tuesday morning, the home schedule for the 2019-2020 Knoxville Ice Bears season.
This 2019 off-season is the first since the summer of 2013 the Southern Professional Hockey League hasn't had a team suspend opperation or an expansion franchise join the league. With no significant changes to the organizational landscape, this year's schedule will be sure to deliver more excitement and competition from each match-up, all season long.
Below are the HOME game dates for the Knoxville Ice Bears:
Friday October 18, 2019
Friday October 25, 2019
Friday November 1, 2019
Friday November 8, 2019
Friday November 22, 2019
Saturday November 23, 2019
Wednesday November 27, 2019
Friday November 29, 2019
Thursday December 5, 2019
Saturday December 21, 2019
Thursday December 26, 2019
Saturday December 28, 2019
Tuesday December 31, 2019
Saturday January 4, 2020
Friday January 10, 2020
Friday January 17, 2020
Friday January 31, 2020
Saturday February 8, 2020
Sunday February 9, 2020
Friday February 14, 2020
Saturday February 15, 2020
Saturday February 22, 2020
Friday February 28, 2020
Friday March 13, 2020
Saturday March 14, 2020
Friday March 27, 2020
Saturday March 28, 2020
Saturday April 4, 2020
The Ice Bears' full schedule and promotional lineup can be expected in the coming weeks; however, it is safe to assume the staples of the Knoxville franchise will make a return, including: Wiener Dog Races, Star Wars Night, Country Night, Superhero Night, and Military Appreciation, among many others.
