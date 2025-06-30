Sports stats

USL Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Home Field Advantage for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

June 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video


Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central