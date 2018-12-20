Home-And-Home Rivalry Weekend Awaits Fayetteville, Roanoke

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Every time the Marksmen and Rail Yard Dawgs face off on the ice, there's a guaranteed battle for 60 minutes. Despite dropping Saturday Night's contest in Roanoke in a shootout, the Marksmen still lead the season series 3-2.

On tap for this weekend, the Marksmen face off against their rivals the Rail Yard Dawgs both Friday at home (7 P.M.) and Saturday in Roanoke (7:05 P.M.), for the second-and-third of four straight games against each other.

Our tale of the tape see's the 9-9-0 Rail Yard Dawgs travel to Fayetteville to take on the 7-9-3 Marksmen. Currently on a four game losing streak, the Marksmen needed an extra spark to help get their team out of the slump.

As announced earlier this week, the Marksmen signed Goaltender Nathan Perry from the Whitby Dunlops (ACH). Perry enters this weekends games with a .947 save percentage, looking to see his first time on the ice as a professional. He'll look to provide a good one-two punch with goaltender Dillon Kelley, who has been on a roll as of late, coming up with big saves in tough games, stepping up when the Marksmen needed him too.

Fayetteville also called up forward Brandon Vuic from the Elmira Enforcers of the Federal Hockey League on a three-game tryout. Vuic has seven goals and six assists so far for Elmira, and he hopes to score more for the Marksmen. This is the first time in the SPHL for the former-QMJHLer.

Forward Brian Bowen continues to impress, finding the back of the net twice last weekend, against Macon and Roanoke. Bowen was named the First Command Proven Performance Player of the Week for his contributions to the Marksmen, putting up eight points (4G+4A) in six games with the team.

Overall, Bowen currently finds himself with seven goals and five assists, carrying over his points from Pensacola. Travis Jeke has a hot stick right now, picking up two points as well last weekend. Jeke is the team's leading scorer with five goals and thirteen assists, racking up a total of 18 points. He is one of the best in the league among scoring defensemen.

On the other end of the ice, the Rail Yard Dawgs roll into the All-American City on a three-game winning streak. Colin Murray proved why he's the leading scorer for the Dawgs last weekend, scoring a goal a piece against the Ice Bears and Marksmen. He enters this weekend's stretch against the Marksmen with eight goals and seven assists. Cody Dion had a big game against the Marksmen last Saturday, getting an assist on a Jeff Jones goal and scoring the shootout game winner. Jacob Caffrey has put up impressive performances in the crease for the Dawgs, having 4-1 record and a .917 save percentage.

Friday's game at the Crown is set for 7 P.M. and is LADIES/90s NIGHT. Women can sit anywhere in the arena for just $9, and children 12 and under get in FREE with a purchase of an adult ticket!

The Marksmen head to Roanoke on Saturday, hopefully with a win under their belt. Make sure to head to On-After Sports Bar & Grub on Saturday Night, for our official "Home Away From Home" watch party. With great drink specials and an awesome environment of hockey fans, it's well worth your while.

If you can't make it out to On-After though, you can catch the game on SPHL Live ($) or on the Marksmen Radio Network with the "Voice of the Marksmen" Shawn Bednard. The SPHL & Neulion have a special offer for the fans, now through Dec. 27th use promo code SPHLHOL18 and get 10% off 5 or 10 game viewing packages.

We can't wait to see you at the Crown Coliseum on Friday night.

