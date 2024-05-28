Holton Hill Released

May 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:

RELEASED: National linebacker Matt Dean American defensive back Holton Hill

