Holton Hill Released
May 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:
RELEASED: National linebacker Matt Dean American defensive back Holton Hill
