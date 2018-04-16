Holmstrom, Jones Returned to Worcester

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today forwards Josh Holmstrom and Kellen Jones have been returned on loan to the Worcester Railers H.C. of the ECHL.

Worcester is currently playing the Adirondack Thunder in the first round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Holmstrom, 28, collected five points (two goals, three assists) and eight penalty minutes in 28 games with the Sound Tigers this season. He also recorded two points (one goal, one assist) and a plus-one rating in seven games with the Railers. Last season, Holmstrom had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 66 games with Bridgeport and scored his first AHL goal on Nov. 23, 2016 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

A native of Colorado Springs, Colo., Holmstrom has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 108 career AHL games with the Sound Tigers. He also collected 59 points (31 goals, 28 assists) in 131 ECHL contests with the Railers, Missouri Mavericks and Toledo Walleye. During the 2014-15 season, Holmstrom helped Toledo reach the ECHL's Western Conference Finals, notching four points (one goal, three assists) in 21 Kelly Cup playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'0, 181-pound forward played four seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell from 2010-14. He registered 74 points (31 goals, 43 assists) in 154 games and helped the River Hawks to the 2013 NCAA (Hockey East) title as a junior. In addition, Holmstrom served as team captain during his senior season in 2013-14. He is the younger brother of Sound Tigers captain Ben Holmstrom.

Jones, 27, notched nine points (four goals, five assists) in 30 games with Bridgeport this season and scored the team's lone tally in Sunday's setback to the Charlotte Checkers. He also racked up 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 35 games with Worcester after spending all of last season with the Sound Tigers. The Trail, B.C. native has 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 175 career AHL games with the Sound Tigers, Utica Comets, Bakersfield Condors and Oklahoma City Barons.

Prior to turning pro, Jones played four seasons at Quinnipiac University and notched 127 points (53 goals, 74 assists) in 158 games with the Bobcats. He served as alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons and played all four years with his twin brother and Sound Tigers forward, Connor. The two brothers have also spent the majority of their professional careers together, including last season in Bridgeport.

Kellen was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round (#202) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

