Holmberg Electrifies as Milkmen Dispatch Dogs, 5-2
July 22, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Skinny: Milwaukee starting pitcher David Holmberg rattled off six scoreless innings, doling out seven strikeouts, as the Milwaukee Milkmen evened the midweek series against the Chicago Dogs with a 5-2 win. The Dogs had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth inning, but closer Karch Kowalczyk tossed a strikeout and forced a groundout to seal the victory.
Winning Pitcher: LHP David Holmberg
Losing Pitcher: RHP Eddie Butler
Save: RHP Karch Kowalczyk
Star of the Game: Victor Roache. Roache launched a solo home run to left field, his third of the season, to open the Chicago scoring in the seventh inning. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native went 2-for-4 on Wednesday night.
Next:
Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game Three
Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin
When? Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? LHP Thomas Dorminy (Chicago) vs. RHP Dylan Baker (Milwaukee)
Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio
Extra Bite: This was the first matchup this season between the Dogs and Milkmen that was not decided by just one run. The previous six were all one-run games.
