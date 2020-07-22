Holmberg Electrifies as Milkmen Dispatch Dogs, 5-2

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Skinny: Milwaukee starting pitcher David Holmberg rattled off six scoreless innings, doling out seven strikeouts, as the Milwaukee Milkmen evened the midweek series against the Chicago Dogs with a 5-2 win. The Dogs had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth inning, but closer Karch Kowalczyk tossed a strikeout and forced a groundout to seal the victory.

Winning Pitcher: LHP David Holmberg

Losing Pitcher: RHP Eddie Butler

Save: RHP Karch Kowalczyk

Star of the Game: Victor Roache. Roache launched a solo home run to left field, his third of the season, to open the Chicago scoring in the seventh inning. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native went 2-for-4 on Wednesday night.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game Three

Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin

When? Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? LHP Thomas Dorminy (Chicago) vs. RHP Dylan Baker (Milwaukee)

Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio

Extra Bite: This was the first matchup this season between the Dogs and Milkmen that was not decided by just one run. The previous six were all one-run games.

