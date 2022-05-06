Hollis Slam Secures SA Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Facing position player Jose Alvarez, Connor Hollis belted a grand slam in the ninth inning Thursday night, lifting the Missions to their third consecutive victory, an 11-8 decision over the Hooks at Whataburger Field.

With the Corpus Christi right-hander Cody Deason scratched prior to game time, Joe Record worked 1 1/3 innings in a spot start. Record was followed by Jonathan Sprinkle who finished the second and spun a 1-2-3 third. Michael Horrell was tasked with the fourth but faced just three batters before leaving the game due to an apparent injury.

Enter Chandler Casey who blanked the Missions over a season-best 3 2/3 frames, allowing the Hooks to battle back and tie the game at 5.

San Antonio broke the stalemate in the eighth with two markers against Alvarez, who came on to pitch after playing the first seven innings in right field.

With two away in the ninth, back-to-back singles and a hit batsman set the stage for Hollis, who stands 9-for-13 with eight runs scored, a double, two home runs, six RBIs and two walks in the three-game series.

The ninth-inning slam was needed as the Hooks rallied for three in the ninth against Kevin Kopps.

Wilyer Abreu, Enmanuel Valdez, Yainer Diaz and Luke Berryhill, batting one thru four in the CC lineup, teamed to go 10-for-16 at the plate with all eight runs scored and five RBIs. Abreu, thanks to three doubles and a walk, scored three times. Berryhill plated three, including a pair of run-scoring two-baggers.

The Hooks, who have dropped four in a row, send 22-year-old Misael Tamarez to the hill Friday night. The Missions, 8-2 in their last 10, counter with fellow right-hander Gabe Mosser. First pitch 7:05.

