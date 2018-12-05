Holiday Special on Dry-Fit Polos, Super-Soft Ts, Camo Caps & More

December 5, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Don't miss out on a great holiday gift opportunity. This week only for Cards Christmas, you have your choice of one of the following Cardinals shirts or hats and one ticket to an Opening Weekend 2019 game of your choice (4/11-14), all for just $14!

With this week's special, fans can pick from the following must-have Cardinals apparel:

- Red Springfield Cardinals & Mercy Dry-Fit Polo

- Grey Cardinals Route 66 T-Shirt, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates

- St. Louis & Springfield Cardinals Combo Super-Soft T-Shirt in Heather Grey, presented by Coca-Cola

- Green Pinstripe Springfield Cardinals Cap, presented by Central Bank of the Ozarks

- Springfield Cardinals Orange Camo Cap, presented by Ozark Fence

- Springfield Cardinals Red Batting Practice Jersey, presented by Great Southern Bank

- Baby Blue St. Louis & Springfield Cardinals Combo Super-Soft T-Shirt, presented by Mercy

This week's special can be ordered online by clicking the link below or by calling (417) 863-0395, but your specific items must be selected in person at the Springfield Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field. Items must be picked up by Sunday, April 14.

All items and sizes are based on availability and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so call (417) 863-0395 to order yours today!

