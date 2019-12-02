Holiday Season Brings Jumbo Shrimp's 10 Days of Giving

December 2, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club's annual two-week promotion that awards experience-based prizes for 2020 home games. This year's rewards include watching fireworks from the field, a custom Jumbo Shrimp jersey, Jumbo Shrimp mascot Scampi delivering lunch, the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch and other various Jumbo Shrimp experiences.

Each weekday from Friday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 19, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com, the Jumbo Shrimp's Facebook page and the club's @JaxShrimp Twitter feed.

All fans who have purchased (with a deposit or paid in full) any of the following packages for 2020 will be automatically entered in each daily prize drawing:

Full Season (70-game) Tickets

Weekender (35-game) Plan

Fireworks Plus (22-game) Plan

Fireworks (15-game) Plan

Flex Plan (12 undated ticket vouchers), minimum $100 purchase

Group Picnic in the Lower Deck, Palm Tree Pavilion or SkyDeck

Suite or Owner's Suite rental

Fans may purchase any of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 packages by calling (904) 358-2846. Each daily drawing will include entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

The 2019 "10 Days of Giving" schedule (Dec. 6-19) is as follows:

Day 1 - Friday, Dec. 6 - Postgame fireworks viewing experience from the field

Day 2 - Monday, Dec. 9 - Custom Jumbo Shrimp jersey

Day 3 - Tuesday, Dec. 10 - Publix Corks & Forks season ticket

Day 4 - Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Autographed Jumbo Shrimp jersey

Day 5 - Thursday, Dec. 12 - Ceremonial first pitch and $60 of Crustacean Cash

Day 6 - Friday, Dec. 13 - Two tickets the Shrimp & Suds Craft Beer Festival

Day 7 - Monday, Dec. 16 - Fan baseball card added to the 2020 Jumbo Shrimp team set

Day 8 - Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Scampi delivers lunch

Day 9 - Wednesday, Dec. 18 - Free parking pass for the 2020 season

Day 10 - Thursday, Dec. 19 - Authentic Jumbo Shrimp jersey

No purchase is necessary to win prizes. Fans may enter by either emailing win@jaxshrimp.com or completing an entry form between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 301 A. Phillip Randolph Blvd. Each daily drawing includes entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from December 2, 2019

Holiday Season Brings Jumbo Shrimp's 10 Days of Giving - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.