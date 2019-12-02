Holiday Season Brings Jumbo Shrimp's 10 Days of Giving
December 2, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club's annual two-week promotion that awards experience-based prizes for 2020 home games. This year's rewards include watching fireworks from the field, a custom Jumbo Shrimp jersey, Jumbo Shrimp mascot Scampi delivering lunch, the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch and other various Jumbo Shrimp experiences.
Each weekday from Friday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 19, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com, the Jumbo Shrimp's Facebook page and the club's @JaxShrimp Twitter feed.
All fans who have purchased (with a deposit or paid in full) any of the following packages for 2020 will be automatically entered in each daily prize drawing:
Full Season (70-game) Tickets
Weekender (35-game) Plan
Fireworks Plus (22-game) Plan
Fireworks (15-game) Plan
Flex Plan (12 undated ticket vouchers), minimum $100 purchase
Group Picnic in the Lower Deck, Palm Tree Pavilion or SkyDeck
Suite or Owner's Suite rental
Fans may purchase any of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 packages by calling (904) 358-2846. Each daily drawing will include entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.
The 2019 "10 Days of Giving" schedule (Dec. 6-19) is as follows:
Day 1 - Friday, Dec. 6 - Postgame fireworks viewing experience from the field
Day 2 - Monday, Dec. 9 - Custom Jumbo Shrimp jersey
Day 3 - Tuesday, Dec. 10 - Publix Corks & Forks season ticket
Day 4 - Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Autographed Jumbo Shrimp jersey
Day 5 - Thursday, Dec. 12 - Ceremonial first pitch and $60 of Crustacean Cash
Day 6 - Friday, Dec. 13 - Two tickets the Shrimp & Suds Craft Beer Festival
Day 7 - Monday, Dec. 16 - Fan baseball card added to the 2020 Jumbo Shrimp team set
Day 8 - Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Scampi delivers lunch
Day 9 - Wednesday, Dec. 18 - Free parking pass for the 2020 season
Day 10 - Thursday, Dec. 19 - Authentic Jumbo Shrimp jersey
No purchase is necessary to win prizes. Fans may enter by either emailing win@jaxshrimp.com or completing an entry form between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 301 A. Phillip Randolph Blvd. Each daily drawing includes entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.
