Holiday Sale Schedule at the Cubs Den

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Cubs Den Team Store wants to help you plan your holiday shopping and have announced their holiday sales through the end of the year. Most sales are available in-store and online.

HOLIDAY HOURS: The Cubs Den Team Store is open year around. Off season hours are Monday thru Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Closed Sundays. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 24) and Christmas Day (December 25). The Cubs Den will have extended hours November 25 (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) and November 26 (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). The Cubs Den will be closed for the week from December 25 through January 1 and will resume regular off-season hours on January 2.

ONLINE SHOPPING: Fans may shop online. Local fans may select the pickup option at checkout to save shipping charges. Fans are able to shop online to take advantage of sale prices and pick up at a later date if they are unable to get to the store during the sale. December 18 is the last day to place orders online and be guaranteed delivery by December 24.

NEW RELEASES: 2022 MWL Championship merchandise is available now, with new items arriving throughout the holiday season. New and exciting for 2023 is the South Bend Cubs Marvel Themed collection which will be available beginning November 18. This collection, created by Marvel animators, will feature on field caps, jerseys, apparel, and novelties. Also coming soon is the annual South Bend Cubs Christmas ornament. This is the 5th in the collection. A small number of 2020 ornaments are also still available. The 2020 ornament is the first item to feature Michiana's favorite feathered friend Swoop since 2014.

ORNAMENT DECORATION: Help the South Bend Cubs decorate their tree in the Cubs Den. Parents can stop by the Cubs Den to pick up the template or download it. Kids are asked to decorate the ornaments at home and bring them back to hang on the Christmas tree inside the Team Store. Ornaments will be9 accepted through December 24. After the new year, there will be a drawing for 5 names to win a South Bend Cubs prize pack including one grand prize of four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game, 2 fun zone wristbands, and the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Download the Cubs Ornament Template Here

HOLIDAY SALES:

November 9 Flash Sale. One day only - Free flag print logo cap with minimum $25 purchase. Offer valid in-store and online. Promo code SERVICE.

November 11-13 - 20% off all Obvious shirts and hoodies. Offer valid in-store and online. No promo code needed.

November 16 Flash Sale. One day only - Fleece blanket $30. Lowest price of the year! Blanket measures 50 x 60". In-store and online. No promo code needed. While supplies last.

November 18-20 - CLEARANCE SALE. BEST SALE OF THE YEAR! 50% off all clearance. 50% OFF! Offer valid in-store and online. Promo code CLEARANCE.

November 23 Flash Sale - One day only - Lowest price of the year on t-shirts. Select adult t-shirts $15. Select youth t-shirts $10. Offer valid in-store and online. No promo code needed. Qualifying items will be marked.

November 25-26 (BLACK FRIDAY 2-DAY SALE) - You'll have to follow up on social media for this one! (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram). We do have some in-store perks we'll share now:

November 25 IN-STORE ONLY - All in-store shoppers can enter to win a free outdoor suite to a 2023 April South Bend Cubs home game (Tues-Thurs). Includes up to 16 tickets, hat for every member in your group, one parking pass, and $20 in Cubbie Cash. Does not include food or drink. Winner will be notified by email.

November 26 IN-STORE ONLY - All in-store shoppers can enter to win $100 in Cubbie Cash good for any purchases at Four Winds Field. Winner will be notified by email.

November 30 Flash Sale. One day only - FREE 2023 holiday ornament with minimum $25 purchase. Offer valid in-store and online while supplies last. Use promo code TREE.

December 2-4 - 25% off all cold weather apparel and accessories. Offer valid in-store and online, use promo code WINTER25. Excludes championship merchandise.

December 7 Flash Sale. One day only- Receive a FREE MARVEL T-SHIRT with minimum $50 MARVEL purchase. Offer valid in-store and online. Promo code SBMARVEL. Add t-shirt to order and apply code at checkout. Order must be $50 before free item is added and before tax.

December 9-11 - The sale you've waited for. 25% off all caps. No exclusions. Offer valid in-store and online. Promo code HATS25.

December 14 Flash Sale - Team Sets $5. Offer valid in-store and online. No promo code needed.

December 16-18 - For you last minute shoppers! 20% off everything. Offer valid in-store and online. Promo code LASTMINUTE.

All sales and discounts subject to changes. Email Merchandise Manager Mary Lou Pallo with questions.

