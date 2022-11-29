Save the USFL Video Archive

Holiday Package & Bobblehead Now Available

November 29, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release


Menomonee Falls, WI - The Chinooks 2022 Holiday Package and bobblehead is now available for purchase.

The Holiday Package is $25 and includes two reserved grandstand ticket vouchers (valid for a 2023 home game) and one holiday exclusive Gill bobblehead. The bobblehead can also be purchased for just $15.

Holiday packages and bobbleheads can be purchased at our office in Menomonee Falls at N183 W13280 Leon Road Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 or over the phone at 262-618-4659. Our office is open Monday-Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. You can also purchase it online at shoplakeshorechinooks.com

Start your holiday shopping with the perfect gift for the holidays, but hurry, quantities are limited and expected to sell out.

