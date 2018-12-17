Holiday Open House December 20

December 17, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release





Are you a last minute Christmas Shopper??? No problem, the Rochester Honkers are here for you!

The Honkers will be hosting a Holiday Open House this Thursday, December 20 from 11:00 am through 1:00 p.m. at their office headquarters located at 307 E. Center Street in Rochester.

Members of the new ownership group will be on hand serving complimentary cookies and hot chocolate and everything in the Honkers retail store will be 50% off during the Holiday Open House.

Season tickets are also on sale right now for the 2019 season and a perfect gift for that die-hard baseball fan on your Christmas list. Click HERE for 2019 season ticket information and click HERE for the entire 2019 Honkers schedule.

