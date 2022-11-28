Holiday Merchandise Sale Kicks off Friday, December 2

The Lakeland Flying Tigers annual Holiday Merchandise Sale starts this Friday with store wide savings of 30-50% off Flying Tigers, Detroit Tigers and Spring Training items. The D Shop will be open Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Fans can shop online during the sale and save up to 50% off through December 31.

The D Shop accepts credit cards only. The store is located at 2301 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33805.

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

