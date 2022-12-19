Holiday Hours Announced for River Dragons Office

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team office will observe the following hours through the end of the year:

CLOSED December 22 - 25

OPEN at Noon on December 26

OPEN 9 am - 5 pm December 29 - January 1

Please note that New Year's Day is a Sunday and the game against the Mississippi Sea Wolves starts at 4 pm.

Thank you and from our family to yours, warmest wishes for health and happiness this holiday season.

