Holiday Extravaganza Returns to Four Winds Field December 4

November 4, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will once again host their annual Holiday Extravaganza at Four Winds Field on Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Entry to the event will be through the Cubs Den Team Store just off Western Avenue. Admission and parking are free.

Returning to headline the event are Santa and Mrs. Claus, meeting with children from 10am to 12pm. There will be a special photo area in the home plate suite for children and families to get their picture taken. Stu and Swoop will also be in attendance, participating in various activities.

Additional activities include a "12 Days of Christmas" Scavenger Hunt, free hot chocolate and cookies, and a Letters to Santa station where children can drop their letters directly to Santa's mailbox before he takes them back to the North Pole. There will also be holiday music played throughout the concourse as well as select holiday movies on the video board. Plus, a few special surprises and games!

The Cubs Den will also be running a special ornament decorating contest. Parents can stop by the Cubs Den to pick up the template or download it. Kids are asked to decorate the ornaments at home and bring them back to hang on the Christmas tree inside the Team Store. Ornaments will be accepted from December 4 - December 18. After the new year, all participants' names will be thrown into a bucket and five names will be drawn to win a South Bend Cubs prize pack including the grand prize, four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game and the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Holiday shopping hours for the Cubs Den Team Store are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with special holiday sales to help you find the perfect gifts for the Cubs fan on your list. The Holiday Extravaganza is an all-weather event, but some events are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from November 4, 2021

Holiday Extravaganza Returns to Four Winds Field December 4 - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.