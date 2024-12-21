Sports stats



Philadelphia Wings

Holden Cattoni Nets Impressive Hat Trick for Philly

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video


Holden Cattoni puts up a huge hat trick in the Wings' 15-9 over Las Vegas!
