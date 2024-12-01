Holden Cattoni Leads Wings with 6 Points
December 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Holden Cattoni put up 4 goals including a 1st period hat trick for the Philadelphia Wings in their 18-15 loss to San Diego.
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 1, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.