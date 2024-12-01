Holden Cattoni Leads Wings with 6 Points

December 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video







Holden Cattoni put up 4 goals including a 1st period hat trick for the Philadelphia Wings in their 18-15 loss to San Diego.

