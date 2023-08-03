Hogs Sign Army Grad Colin Bilek for 2023-24

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Colin Bilek to a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Bilek, 26, skated in one game with the IceHogs last season after he was traded to Rockford from the Manitoba Moose on Feb. 27. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward also registered 11 points (7G, 4A) with the ECHL's Indy Fuel in 18 games. In four Kelly Cup Playoff appearances, Bilek tabbed two goals and an assist with the Fuel.

Prior to his trade to Rockford, the Brighton, Michigan native recorded 23 points (14G, 9A) though 45 games with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions and also appeared in two games with Manitoba.

Prior to turning pro, Bilek played for the Army Black Knights at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Through 127 NCAA contests, Bilek racked up 93 points (43G, 50A) and served as team captain during in his junior and senior seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. During his junior campaign, he earned Second Team All-American honors and was selected as a Hobey Baker Award Nominee. That season, his 18 goals ranked third in the country, and he led Army to the team's first ever NCAA Tournament bid.

