Hogs Return Home Seeking 2-0 Series Lead vs. Wolves

April 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center after edging the Wolves Saturday to claim a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs. The Hogs enter Sunday's contest with an overall record of 4-4 all-time against the Wolves in the postseason.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. and fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 3:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required).

Matchup: The IceHogs (1-0) seek to continue their momentum Sunday after netting a pair of power-play goals and limiting Chicago to just one tally in Saturday's 2-1 win. Defenseman Adam Clendening registered a goal and assist last night and has now logged five points (1g, 4a) over his last seven AHL playoff games. The blueliner takes the ice this afternoon for his 25th career AHL postseason game, and has totaled 10 points (4g, 6a) during his AHL playoff career.

Fellow Hogs defenseman, Cody Franson, also picked up two points in Game 1, chipping in helpers on each of Rockford's two markers. Franson has now posted three straight multi-point efforts and owns a five-game point streak. The veteran blueliner has amassed 10 points (3g,7a) during his streak dating back to April 6 of the regular season.

Netminder Collin Delia stood tall during Game 1 to finish with 31 saves on 32 shots. Delia has helped Rockford to points in 13 of his last 14 appearances since Feb. 18, combining for an 11-1-2 record over that stretch.

Chicago (0-1) travels to the BMO Harris Bank Center having scored a lone goal in Game 1 courtesy of Hogs slayer Teemu Pulkkinen. The forward has now scored goals in four straight contests against the IceHogs and totaled seven markers over that span. Overall, Pulkkinen has combined for 15 points (10g, 5a) in 13 games against Rockford between the regular and postseason in 2017-18.

Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk suffered the loss last night with 27 saves to fall to 1-2-1 against the Hogs this year. The second-year AHL netminder went 12-2-3 against other opponents during the regular season, but has managed just one victory in four matchups with Rockford. Dansk concluded the regular season with a 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage in 20 appearances with Chicago.

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 29 vs. Chicago (Calder Cup Playoffs | Game 4/Ticket B)*

If necessary, the Rockford IceHogs will host Game 4 (Ticket B) of their 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, April 29 at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.