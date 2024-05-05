Hogs Return Home for Critical Game 4

May 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Rockford IceHogs look to keep their season alive tonight in Game 4 against the Grand Rapids Griffins in this best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series. After a dramatic 4-3 overtime win in Game 3 on Friday, the Griffins hold a 2-1 series lead and are one victory away from advancing. The winner of the series between Rockford and Grand Rapids will move on to face the winner of the Milwaukee Admirals and the Texas Stars in the Division Finals.

The IceHogs have been a resilient bunch all season, and the team has not lost back-to-back games since Feb. 17 and Feb. 19. After those two defeats, the Hogs went on to win seven in a row, marking the second longest win streak in IceHogs AHL history.

Sunday also happens to be Cinco de Mayo, and the IceHogs are offering food and drink specials, including $4 nachos, $5 margaritas, and $5 Corona or Modelo beers!

3. Rockford: 39-26-5-2, 85 points (3rd, Central Division)

2. Grand Rapids: 37-23-8-4, 86 points (2nd, Central Division)

Series Notes vs. Grand Rapids

Rockford and Grand Rapids have met once before in the postseason in 2015. The Griffins bested the Hogs four games to one in a best-of-seven series.

Through 12 matchups, each side had six wins (RFD: 6-5-0-1).

Rockford outscored Grand Rapids by just one goal during the regular season(25-24, RFD: 2.08 GF/GM...GR: 2.00 GF/GM).

There have been four shutouts in the regular season series- the Hogs shut out the Griffins three times and were shut out once.

Five of the 12 encounters were separated by one goal, and nine have been decided by two or less.

In 24 opportunities (12 for both sides), only four times has a team scored four or more goals.

Drew Commesso was 2-5-1-0 against Grand Rapids with a 2.38 GAA and a .910 SV% during the regular campaign.

Sebastian Cossa had a .920 SV% against the Hogs in the regular season.

Brett Seney led all scorers in the series with 13 points (5G, 8A) in 12 games during the regular season.

No skater for Grand Rapids had more than seven points against Rockford this season.

Mike Hardman (2G, 2A) and Rem Pitlick (1G, 3A) are tied with Grand Rapids' Jonatan Berggren (2G, 2A) for the scoring lead in the playoff series.

Facing Elimination

The IceHogs are 2-6 all-time when facing elimination in the Calder Cup Playoffs, with both wins coming on home ice (2-4 in elimination games at home). Both wins came in the same series in 2018 when Rockford fell in six games to the Texas Stars in the Western Conference Finals. After dropping the first three games of the series, including two overtime losses, the IceHogs won Game 4 at home on May 24 thanks to an overtime winner from Victor Ejdsell and then won Game 5 in a 3-1 decision the next night on May 25. The Hogs eventually capitulated when current Dallas Star Roope Hintz scored the overtime-winning goal for Texas in Game 6 as part of a 2-1 final.

First Timers

Several IceHogs have accomplished firsts in the series so far. Drew Commesso picked up his first Calder Cup Playoff win in Game 2 with 27 saves on 28 shots. Ethan Del Mastro, Mike Hardman, Jackson Cates, and Rem Pitlick have all scored their first Calder Cup Playoff goals as well.

Rem. Rinse. Repeat.

Rem Pitlick has proven to be one of the most dynamic players in the AHL since he joined Rockford in mid-February. Since his debut with the Hogs on Feb. 16, Pitlick is tied for the AHL lead with 33 points in that span (14G, 19A). By no coincidence, Pitlick's linemate, Brett Seney, tied for fourth in league scoring with 32 points (12G, 20A) since that date. With Pitlick in the lineup, Rockford averages 3.37 goals for per game and 2.33 goals against per game. Before Pitlick, the Hogs averaged 2.61 goals for per game and 3.20 goals against. The winger has four points (1G, 3A) in his first three Calder Cup Playoff games this season.

Goalie Cradle

The IceHogs relied on rookie goaltenders exclusively for the first time in the team's AHL history with Drew Commesso, Jaxson Stauber, and Mitchell Weeks. On Oct. 28, Commesso became the youngest IceHogs goaltender to ever record a shutout when he blanked Grand Rapids. Stauber set a new IceHogs franchise record with a 13-game win streak spanning from Feb. 10 against Chicago to Apr. 14 against Milwaukee. Stauber also set a new IceHogs record with five points (1G, 4A), and he made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut in Game 1 with 34 saves on 37 shots. In Game 3, Commesso set a new IceHogs AHL playoff record for saves in a period with 19 saves on 19 shots in the first frame. His 19 stops passed the 18 that Arvid Soderblom made in the first period on May 14, 2022 against Chicago, and the 18 that Corey Crawford stopped in the second period on May 9, 2008 at Chicago. Through the first three games of the series, Commesso and Stauber have combined for a .925 save percentage. The highest team save percentage during an AHL playoff run for the Hogs is .931 set by Jeff Glass and Collin Delia from the 2018 jaunt to the Conference Finals.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids - W 2-0 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids - L 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids - SOL 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids - L 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 5-4 - Recap, Highlights

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Apr. 5 @ Grand Rapids - L 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Apr. 6 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids - W 2-0 - Recap, Highlights

2023-24 Calder Cup Playoffs Central Division Semifinals Schedule

Apr. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - OTL 3-2 | Recap, Highlights

May 1 @ Grand Rapids - W 5-1 | Recap, Highlights

May 3 @ Grand Rapids - OTL 4-3 | Recap, Highlights

May 5 vs Grand Rapids, 4 p.m. CT (if necessary)

May 10 @ Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. CT (if necessary)

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

69-56-6-5

