Hogs Invite Fans to Jump on Our Bandwagon with Season Tickets for Next Year

May 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill - With the Rockford IceHogs in the Division Finals of the Calder Cup playoffs, the Hogs are inviting fans to jump on the team's bandwagon with a special deal for each new season-ticket plan purchase for the 2018-19 season.

Until the conclusion of the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs, fans who purchase a 20-game or full-season ticket plan for the Rockford IceHogs' 2018-19 season will receive a free player t-shirt of their favorite IceHogs player. Fans will receive one player T-shirt for each ticket they purchase with their 20-game of full-season ticket plans, so if four seats are purchased with a ticket plan, the purchaser will receive four free IceHogs player T-shirts.

As a bonus, fans who purchase full-season ticket plans will receive dinner on the IceHogs for the home opener of the 2018-19 season at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Oct. 13. Just like the player T-shirts, fans will receive a free $10 Piggy Bank gift card for each ticket purchased in their full-season plan (if you purchase four seats with a full-season ticket plan, you will receive four Piggy Bank gift cards).

The Piggy Bank gift cards can be redeemed at any concession stand on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse or at Oink Outfitters during the 2018-19 season.

*Please note, this special "jump on the bandwagon" deal is available only for new season-ticket orders. The deal is not valid on previous season-ticket purchases.

Season ticket holders also enjoy a full list of great benefits throughout the year, including:

-Savings of up to 25 percent on regularly-priced tickets

-Free parking

-Access to exclusive meet-the-team parties

-Early entrance to IceHogs games

-Discounts on merchandise

-Buddy Passes to bring a friend to the IceHogs game

-And more! (Click HERE for full list of benefits)

To purchase a 20-game or full-season ticket plan, call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, May 9 vs. Manitoba Moose (Calder Cup Playoffs | Game 3/Ticket D)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket D) of their second-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the /Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

