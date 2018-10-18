Hogs Host First Wednesday Dog Days Next Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are inviting fans to bring their dogs to the BMO Harris Bank Center next Wednesday, Oct. 24 for the team's first "Wednesday Dog Days" game of the 2018-19 season.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. against the San Antonio Rampage and fans can pay an additional $2 upon arrival to Wednesday's game to bring their dog into the arena for the evening's contest. Seating for fans with dogs will be in sections 201-202. Proceeds from all dog tickets will be benefit local animal shelters.

Please note, fans who wish to bring their dog to the game will be required to provide the dog's registration number and county of registration at the game before being admitted into the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The "Wednesday Dog Days" promotion will also include $2 hot dogs at concessions on the BMO concourse. This special pricing will be available for each of the IceHogs' seven Wednesday home game during the 2018-19 season.

Wednesday's contest will also feature free whiskey samples and $5 craft beer specials in the GR815 Beer Garden, which is located in Dental Dimensions Hog Heaven. A variety of different craft beers will be featured each week as part of this promotion, beginning with several Breckenridge beers, Goose Island IPA and Shiner's Wicked Juicy during next Wednesday's game. Fans can stay up-to-date with each beer special by following the IceHogs social media channels prior to weekday home games.

In addition to the "Dog Days" promotion and drink specials, next week's contest against the Rampage will mark the first Fas Fuel Winning Weekday of the 2018-19 season. If the IceHogs defeat San Antonio, all fans in attendance can redeem their game ticket at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to either Wednesday, Nov. 10 against the Iowa Wild at 10:30 a.m. or Dec. 19 against the Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Fas Fuel will also be giving away one $50 gift card during Wednesday's game.

The IceHogs are also teaming up with channel 23 WIFR to provide fans with tickets to Wednesday's game for just $2.30. Fans can purchase tickets at the special discounted price in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office, by calling the Box Office at (815) 968-5222 or online at icehogs.com.

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, Oct. 24 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

