Hogs Edge Wolves to Claim 1-0 Series Lead in Calder Cup Playoffs

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Adam Clendening netted the game-winning goal 2:05 into the middle frame and Collin Delia stopped 31 of 32 pucks to help push the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena in Game 1 of the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs Saturday night.

The IceHogs earned their first playoff victory since a May 13, 2015 meeting against Grand Rapids with their efforts in Rosemont on Saturday, and took a 1-0 lead in their current five-game series with the Wolves.

Clendening collected a pass from Chris DiDomenico at the blue line and unleashed a blazing wrist shot past netminder Oscar Dansk to lift Rockford to a 2-0 lead at the time. The goal was the IceHogs' second of the game with the man-advantage, and gives the Hogs a power-play goal in eight consecutive games against the Wolves.

Tyler Sikura also found twine in the tilt, pushing the IceHogs to an early 1-0 lead in the first period as he deflected Cody Franson's shot-pass from the right faceoff circle past Dansk. Franson assisted on both Rockford tallies to join Clendening as the only players to log multi-point efforts in the affair.

Chicago managed to get on the board at 5:31 of the final frame as Teemu Pulkkinen batted home a power-play marker, but Delia and the Hogs shut the door the rest of the way to take the road win.

Dansk countered Delia's 31 saves by stopping 27 of 29 shots in the opposite crease.

The series now shifts to the BMO Harris Bank Center for Game 2 at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

