Hogs Announce Game 1 Playoff Party for Division Finals at Owly Oop
May 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced a Playoff Party to be held on Friday, May 4 at Owly Oop sports pub at 7 p.m. as the team takes on the Manitoba Moose in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals.
Owly Oop is located at 305 S Madison St. in downtown Rockford, just across the river from Davis Park.
Fans are invited to attend Friday's Playoff Party to meet several IceHogs players and get autographs as they watch the Hogs' Calder Cup playoff game. Owly Oop will also feature food and drink specials during the party.
In addition, fans can enter to win a variety of door prizes, including autographed posters, a team-signed stick and a player-signed jersey. Registration for these special prizes begins in-person at 5:45 p.m. at Owly Oop, and each prize will be raffled off by the IceHogs' Mountain Dew Ice Crew during Friday's game against Manitoba.
For more information on Friday's Playoff Party, call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.
Next Home Game: Wednesday, May 9 vs. Manitoba Moose (Calder Cup Playoffs | Round 2, Game 3/Ticket D)
The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket D) of their second-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the /Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.
