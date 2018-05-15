Hogs Announce Game 1 Playoff Party for Conference Finals at Owly Oop

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced they will hold a Playoff Party at Owly Oop Sports Pub on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. as the team takes on the Texas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Owly Oop is located at 305 S Madison St. in downtown Rockford, just across the river from Davis Park, and will have food and drink specials during the party.

Fans can enter to win a variety of door prizes at the party, including autographed posters, a team-signed stick and several "experience upgrades" for an IceHogs home game during the Conference Finals. Registration for these special prizes begins in-person at 6:45 p.m. at Owly Oop, and each prize will be raffled off by the IceHogs' Mountain Dew Ice Crew during Friday's game against Texas.

Well over 100 IceHogs fans attended the Playoff Party for the Division Finals, and the IceHogs invite all fans to Owly Oops to cheer on the team as they kick-off the Conference Finals against the Stars.

For more information on Friday's Playoff Party, call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 22 vs. Texas Stars (Western Conference Finals | Game 3/Ticket H)

The Rockford IceHogs will host Game 3 (Ticket H) of their third-round 2017-18 Calder Cup playoff series against the Texas Stars on Tuesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

