Hoflin Backstops Prowlers to Shootout Win

January 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers won their second shootout of the season 2-1 over the Motor City Rockers on McMorran Place on Jan. 21. A season-high 2,014 fans packed the barn in Port Huron to witness the goaltending duel between Wyatt Hoflin and Trevor Babin.

An even first period only saw one goal. Tommy Cardinal finished an odd-man rush chance to give his team the lead late in the frame. It was his third goal of the series.

The Prowlers answered in the second period. Joe Deveny served a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty and as soon as it was killed, he took a stretch pass from Dan Chartrand to go in all alone. He beat Babin with a quick shot to knot the score.

The goalies took over from there. Hoflin made 17 saves in the third and Babin made 18 to keep both teams off the board and send the game to overtime.

Liam Freeborn took a tripping penalty in the extra session but the Port Huron penalty kill held strong to kill it off. Both teams took five shots in overtime but neither found the twine.

Tim Perks opened the shootout with a goal on Hoflin. Dalton Jay answered to tie it in the third round. Chartrand scored in the fourth and Hoflin stoned Cardinal to secure the win.

Hoflin finished as the first star with 41 saves through regulation and overtime. Chartrand was the third star with an assist and the shootout winner. The Prowlers tied the Battle of I-94 at six wins apiece.

Babin was named the game's second star after a 40-save performance.

The Prowlers are back on the road next week against the Columbus River Dragons on Jan. 27 and 28. Puck drop is set for 7:30 P.M. both nights.

