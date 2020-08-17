HODGETOWN to Host First-Ever On-Field Movie Night at the Ballpark

AMARILLO, Texas - HODGETOWN is set to bring more family-fun and socially-distanced entertainment to downtown Amarillo in 2020 with a Ballpark Movie Night. The outdoor event will be hosted on Friday, August 28 featuring Trolls: World Tour at 8 p.m. Gates for the event open at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale online and in-person tomorrow, Tuesday, August 18 at 9 a.m. Social distancing protocols will be in effect during the event at HODGETOWN and masks are required upon entry, exit, and while moving about the stadium but can be removed while seated.

"We are excited to provide another great source of safe, family entertainment for our great Amarillo community," said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. "Our Texas Collegiate League season proved that fun, but safe, events can be successful during these times and we're pleased to be able to offer a movie night to make even more memories this summer at our community's gathering place, HODGETOWN!"

A variety of seating will be available for purchase, including on-field, reserved square spaces, hospitality suites, and individual bowl seats.

On-field, marked square spaces are available to reserve in four or eight-person capacity (limited quantity). Four-person squares (10'x10') are $32 and eight-person (10'x20') squares are $64. Blankets and pillows are acceptable to bring on to the field, but folding chairs are prohibited. Sod Poodles Blankets (54"x84") can also be added to a reservation for $36 - various colors available and limited quantity available.

Private coterie (concourse) suites and dugout (field-level) suites for up to 10 people are also available for purchase as group hospitality options.

Group hospitality options offered are a Tailgate Meal suite, which includes hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, cookies, and canned sodas, for $320, or a Movie-Night Snack suite, which includes a choice of 10 candy-item mix and match - Cotton Candy, M&M's Peanuts, M&M's, Sour Patch Kids, and Skittles, 10 Drinks - Sierra Mist, Mt Dew, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, and Water, Bottomless Popcorn, and Bottomless Peanuts for $200.

Individual bowl seats are $6 per seat. A Family Movie Meal Pack is available for purchase which includes two candy choices, two buckets of popcorn, and four drinks for $25. Standard concessions will also be open for individual-item ordering.

The Sod Poodles team store will be open from 7 p.m. (gates open) until all movie-goers have left the park.

Fans can purchase tickets starting tomorrow, Tuesday. August 18 at 9 a.m. online at www.SodPoodles.com, by phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available but ticket availability is not guaranteed.

