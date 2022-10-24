Hockey Is Back: Meet the Team and Opening Night this Week

The boys are back in town! Your Huntsville Havoc open the 2022-23 home season THIS FRIDAY, Friday, October 28th vs the Birmingham Bulls! The first 2,500 fans through the doors will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports.

Tickets are selling fast and we are trending towards a sell out! If you don't have your tickets already, purchased them by calling the Havoc Office at 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster!

Tomorrow Night, Tuesday October 25th, is our annual Meet The Team Party from 5pm-7pm in the Propst Arena Lobby! It's your first chance to meet the 22-23 Havoc! For all season ticket holders, it'll be your chance to pick up your books and gifts!

This event is open to the public and will feature free food and drinks!

Join us before the game for our Opening Night Block Party from 4pm-6pm next to Propst Arena (next to the locker room and skate lobby entrance). Fans will be able to enjoy live music, help us destroy a Birmingham Bulls smash car, and greet our players on the red carpet as they arrive for Opening Night! Civil Axe Throwing will also be on hand with their mobile axe throwing truck!

