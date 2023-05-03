Hjerpe's Dominant Outing Pushes Chiefs Past Wisconsin

Peoria, IL - Cooper Hjerpe threw 5.2 scoreless innings in the Chiefs 6-2 victory over Wisconsin Wednesday at Dozer Park.

The 5.2 innings is a new career-best while the left-hander also tied his career high in strikeouts with seven. Hjerpe only allowed three hits, taking a no-hit bid into the fifth inning to earn him his second win of the year.

The Chiefs provided their starter with plenty of run support. Peoria scored its first two runs in the second inning. Osvaldo Tovalin reached on an error by Jesus Chirinos which scored the game's first run. Francisco Hernandez later made it 2-0 with an RBI single.

Peoria sent nine hitters to the plate in the third inning and scored three more times. After a Nathan Church walk, Jeremy Rivas doubled him home. Jimmy Crooks then traded places with Rivas, hitting a run-scoring double of his own. Crooks scored on a Thomas Francisco RBI single to make it 5-0.

Peoria scored its first five runs off Cam Wagoner, who took the loss going 2.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out one.

The Chiefs added another run in the fourth off of Michele Vasilotti. Church led off with a single and scored on an RBI groundout by Elijah Cabell.

Church went 3-for-4, extending his on-base streak to 17 games. Thomas Francisco and Luis Rodriguez each collected two hits.

The two Timber Rattler runs came on a two-run home run by Terence Doston in the eighth inning.

Peoria has taken the first two games of the series and improves to 11-12. The Chiefs have evened the season series at four games a piece. The Timber Rattlers fall to 8-14. Game three of this series is set for tomorrow at 6:35 P.M. Right-hander Trent Baker will toe the slab for Peoria.

