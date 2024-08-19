Hitting the Bullseye!: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 24

August 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







From a familiar face making an immediate impression in his new home to some outstanding long-range finishes, the past week of action in the USL Championship delivered plenty of memorable finishes. We've picked out our top four, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

