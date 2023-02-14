Hitting Coach Ramon Returning, Thornton Named Pitching Coach

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Tuesday that Amos Ramon will return as hitting coach for the 2023 American Association season and that Tom Thornton has been named pitching coach.

Ramon will be entering his second full season on the club's coaching staff, having assumed his current role in August 2021. He is one of only nine position players in Goldeyes history to appear in five or more seasons with the team.

The Corpus Christi, Texas native enjoyed a nine-year professional playing career from 2006-14 in which he compiled a .285 batting average and .354 on-base percentage in 565 games. Ramon excelled defensively at second and third base (career .985 and .934 fielding percentages respectively), while also seeing action at shortstop and the outfield.

The 39-year-old, who has made Winnipeg his permanent home for more than a decade, was voted MVP of the 2012 American Association playoffs. In six postseason games, Ramon batted .476 with two home runs and nine RBIs, helping the Goldeyes capture their first championship in 18 years. Ramon also helped the Frontier League's Windy City ThunderBolts capture back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2008.

Thornton joins the Goldeyes after having served as the Gary SouthShore RailCats' pitching coach the past three seasons, including the 2020 and 2021 campaigns under new Winnipeg manager Greg Tagert.

He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2006 out of the University of Notre Dame (South Bend, Indiana) and was assigned to their short-season Class-A New York-Pennsylvania League affiliate at Oneonta, New York.

The Boston, Massachusetts native pitched professionally for five seasons, including four years in independent baseball and retired following the 2010 campaign with a 14-24 win-loss record and a 5.23 earned run average. He was a member of Tagert's RailCats clubs in 2009 and 2010.

The 39-year-old Thornton has two master's degrees from the University of Chicago and Johns Hopkins University and will be receiving his PhD in anthropology from Johns Hopkins in March.

Tagert said that "the importance of a coaching staff cannot be underestimated. We're fortunate to have Amos returning in his role, along with having Tom join the Goldeyes staff."

The Goldeyes' skipper added that he has "always admired Amos' ability on the baseball field. His presence, demeanor, and knowledge are a tremendous asset to the Goldeyes."

Tagert concluded by saying that he and Thornton "have been together for many years. His passion and commitment to helping players get the most out of their ability is second to none in the industry."

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

