USL New Mexico United

'HITS THE BACKFLIP!!!"

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video


Justin Rennicks scored the winner with 16 minutes to go as New Mexico United rallied for a 2-1 victory against AV ALTA FC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Isotopes Park on Satuday night after Ilias Aoumaich's opener for the visitors was cancelled out by United's Dayonn Harris.

Check out the New Mexico United Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central