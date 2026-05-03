'HITS THE BACKFLIP!!!"
Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Justin Rennicks scored the winner with 16 minutes to go as New Mexico United rallied for a 2-1 victory against AV ALTA FC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Isotopes Park on Satuday night after Ilias Aoumaich's opener for the visitors was cancelled out by United's Dayonn Harris.
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