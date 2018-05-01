Hitchcock Agrees to Terms

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that Yale University product Ryan Hitchcock has agreed to terms on a two-year American Hockey League deal.

Hitchcock, 22, signed an amateur tryout contract (ATO) with the Sound Tigers on Mar. 8 and collected nine points (three goals, six assists) in 16 pro games to end last season. He recorded a three-point night in just his second game on Mar. 15 against the Rochester Americans and scored his first pro goal on Mar. 25 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Prior to turning pro, Hitchcock registered a career-high 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 31 games this season while serving as Yale's captain during his senior campaign. The Manhasset, N.Y. native recorded 68 points (21 goals, 47 assists) and a plus-10 rating in 103 career games with the Bulldogs, including a career-high eight goals in 2014-15. Hitchcock also led all newcomers with 15 points that season and earned the Martin Dwyer III Award as Yale's rookie MVP.

In addition, the 5'10, 180-pound forward helped Team USA capture a Bronze Medal at the 2015 U20 World Junior Championships and led Team USA to a Gold Medal at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championships.

Prior to attending Yale, Hitchcock skated in the U.S. National Development Program from 2012-14 and played bantam hockey with the Long Island Gulls.

