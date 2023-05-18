Hit Parade Capped Off By Melendez Grand Slam

Eugene, OR - Avery Short was the Hillsboro starter in game two of the series at PK Park and put on his best performance of 2023. Short allowed just one run over six complete innings and got superb run support from his offense. Ivan Melendez had three extra-base hits, including his first professional grand slam and Josh Day added three hits in the 10-7 Hillsboro win. The Hops' 13 hits marked a season high.

Emeralds' starter, Nick Sinacola, had a 2.50 ERA entering Wednesday's contest, but the Hops would hand him his worst outing of the season. Hillsboro put up a four spot in the second inning on five hits, with three going for extra-bases. Josh Day had his first of three hits, a two-run home run, his second round-tripper of the season. Later in the frame, Wilderd Patino brought home a run with a single and Channy Ortiz had an RBI double, giving the Hops an early 5-0 lead.

Sinacola would finish four innings while allowing four runs on eight hits in his first loss of the season.

The Hops loaded the bases in both the seventh and eighth innings, although ending in two very different results. After scoring just one run in the seventh and ending the inning on a double play, Ivan Melendez had a chance to make it up in the eighth. He stepped to the plate after Matt Milkuski walked the bases loaded and blasted a grand slam over the right centerfield fence. The home run was his fifth in the last seven games and his third extra-base hit of the game. Melendez now has a 10-game hit streak.

Hillsboro carried what seemed to be a comfortable 10-1 lead entering the ninth inning, but the Emeralds had other thoughts. Four hits and six runs later against Eric Mendez, the Emeralds came to within three. Hillsboro brought in Carlos Meza who closed the door on the final two batters without further damage.

Twenty-year-old catcher, Adrian Sugastey, was the offensive star for Eugene. He had three hits, including a double and home run in the 10-7 Eugene loss.

Game three of the series will be Thursday night at PK Park with first pitch at 7:35 and the pregame show live at 7:20 on Rip City Radio 620.

