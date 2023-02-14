"Hit a Home Run in Reading" Program Underway

Attention educators, administrators, parents, and students! Has your school signed up for the FREE AquaSox "Hit a Home Run in Reading" Program? This is a 4-week, incentive-based program to encourage independent reading as a foundation for lifelong learning.

Program Overview:

Teachers and students set goals for four weeks of independent reading during the months of March or April.

Participating students receive prizes provided by the AquaSox, including a complimentary AquaSox ticket to a 2023 game.

Customization for your school - Hit a Home Run in Reading can be added to your already established reading program. All the weekly goals are set by the school and the teacher. We provide forms for record-keeping, but schools are welcome to use their own.

To add excitement to independent reading, we offer a wide range of incentives, including:

Prizes for students who meet their goals, including AquaSox bookmarks and game tickets. Teachers who run the program in their classroom also receive a free AquaSox ticket.

Opportunity for a kick-off assembly appearance by Webbly, the AquaSox mascot (subject to availability)

Reserved nights for schools to come out as a group. Schools that reserve a block of seats for their families, teachers, and students are seated together, announced as a group, and get the first choice of game dates.

Interested in signing your school up for this fun, FREE program? Email Nellie Kemp at nelliek@aquasox.com or call us here at the Front Office (425-258-3673)

