History Made: Northern Super League Caps Transformational Inaugural Season

TORONTO, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL) wraps up its inaugural season on Saturday, November 15 with the NSL Final Presented by Toyota at BMO Field. Vancouver Rise FC and AFC Toronto will play for the Diana B. Matheson Cup marking the first-ever women's professional soccer championship in Canada.

In its debut campaign, the NSL has delivered elite competition attracting strong attendance and engagement along with major commercial investment, firmly establishing Canada as a global leader in the rapidly growing women's soccer marketplace.

The NSL's debut year has represented a new era in Canadian sport with the following key highlights:

Canada's first women's professional soccer league

Top-five ranking for global attendance in the world of professional women's soccer

Delivered one of the world's most competitive soccer leagues

Attracted strong ownership, commercial, and media support

Proven development pathway to Canada's Women's National Team

Delivered powerful community programming nationwide

Announced expansion plans - adding a seventh club to join the league in 2027

A Breakthrough First Season

Top-Five Global Attendance

More than 275,000 people purchased tickets in 2025

NSL ranks top-five globally in average attendance in the world of professional women's soccer

Home openers in Vancouver and Toronto surpassed 14,000 fans

Supporter culture grew quickly, weaving the NSL into club communities from coast to coast.

High End Player Environment

Founded by players, for players, the NSL has established one of the strongest professional environments in global women's soccer.

Player Cohort

148 Signed Players

101 Canadian

47 international

NSL feature players from 19 countries, with more than half coming from Tier 1 Leagues around the world

Standards & Structure

$1.6M salary cap per club

Minimum salary: $50K CAD

Average salary: ~$75K CAD, among the highest globally

Guaranteed contracts aligned with global best practice

Roster size: 20-25 players; 8 international spots per club

Elite Talent

The NSL rapidly became a development & showcase platform for global talent.

7 NSL players received Canadian Senior National Team call-ups in 2025, including:

Emma Regan, Holly Ward, Kaylee Hunter, Desiree Scott, Quinn, Samantha Chang, Latifah Abdu

39 players across the league have Senior National Team experience

1,300+ cumulative Senior National Team caps

Top-Five Most Competitive League Globally

The NSL established itself among the world's most competitive and exciting leagues.This level of parity fueled a dramatic playoff chase and deep fan engagement.

85% of games decided by two goals or fewer

2.6 goals per match (avg.)

65 different goal-scorers league-wide

Commercial Investment Signals Market Strength

The NSL has quickly become one of the strongest commercial properties in women's professional sport with approximately $30million in League-wide revenue in the first season. Some notable achievements:

Top-eight globally in league revenue

16 national league partners

50+ club partners

Founding + major partners include: Canadian Tire, BMO, Toyota, Coca-Cola, DoorDash, Simons, Intact, WestJet.

Explosive Digital & Content Growth

Players collectively: 3.7M+ followers

League-wide accounts: 279,000+ followers in 2025

Reached More than 3M Canadians on linear broadcasts this year

A top full-season soccer property on broadcast

Millions of highlight & storytelling views

Extensive Media Impact

104,000+ unique media stories (Source: Meltwater)

35B+ potential editorial reach (Source: Meltwater)

Quotes

"It's hard to believe we're already wrapping up Year One. It's been such a long journey to get here, and this season has exceeded every expectation. From incredible fans to world-class play and groundbreaking investment from partners, Canadians have embraced women's professional soccer in ways that are powerful and deeply inspiring.

What I'm most proud of is the players. We knew Canada needed a professional league, but I think all of us have been blown away by the skill level and overall quality of play. I can't wait to see how this league evolves next year - and where this incredible movement can go."

- Diana Matheson, Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Northern Super League

"The response from fans this year has been incredible. The energy in our stadiums and the engagement across our communities has proven that Canadians are ready for women's professional soccer at the highest level. But this is just the beginning. Now it's about building on the momentum and being positioned for growth. We have already established ourselves as a top women's league in the world but with the support of fans, partners and investors sky's the limit for the NSL. .."

