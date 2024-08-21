History Is Made!: a Penalty Kick from Emina Ekic Scores Spokane Zephyr's First Goal in Club History
August 21, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from August 21, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Zephyr FC Stories
- Zephyr Earns Draw Against Fort Lauderdale in Inaugural Season Opener
- Spokane Zephyr FC Roster Boasts Abundance of PNW Talent
- Zephyr FC Add Hisey, Viggiano to Roster as Season Opener Approaches
- Zephyr New Signings Bring International Experience to Club
- Premera Blue Cross and Spokane's New Pro Soccer Teams Celebrate Local Educators