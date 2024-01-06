History Again For Macdonald In 7-0 Win Over Bobcats

January 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald once again hit a historical milestone in his career, notching his 600th professional point as part of a two goal, two assist performance to lead the Columbus River Dragons past the Blue Ridge Bobcats 7-0 on Saturday night.

After opening the scoring just 55 seconds into the game with his 13th goal of the season, MacDonald assisted on Josh Pietrantonio's power play at 18:23 of the first period to reach 600 points in his pro career. The previous evening MacDonald registered his 300th FPHL point.

Alexander Jmaeff, Carson Andreoli, Ryan Hunter and Hunter Bersani also scored for Columbus in the game, which reached the seven-goal mark for the second time this season.

Talor Joseph stopped 31 shots for the win and his first professional shutout.

Notes:

Jmaeff's goal was his team-leading 21st of the season.

MacDonald now has a 12-game scoring streak in progress, notching 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in that stretch.

MacDonald also has a nine-game assist streak in progress and has recorded four consecutive multi-point contests.

Both of Columbus' shutouts this season have come against Blue Ridge.

The River Dragons will host the Elmira River Sharks next Friday and Saturday night. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office or online through TicketMaster.com.

- IT'S GO TIME! -

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.