Historical Society Seeking Nominations for 2019 Hall of Fame Class

Willmar, MN - The Kandiyohi County Historical Society, and the Stingers, have partnered together to begin a West Central Baseball Hall of Fame since 2014. The Historical Society has begun to seek nominations for the 2019 class. The West Central Baseball Hall of Fame covers a 45-mile radius of Willmar which includes communities such as Glenwood, Montevideo, Redwood Falls and Dassel-Cokato.

In order to be considered for the West Central Baseball Hall of Fame, nominees must fall within the 45-mile radius of Willmar and be featured in one of the following categories:

Professional

Player or manager who resided in West Central Minnesota and went on to success in high levels of professional baseball as a player, coach, or manager.

Amateur

An amateur player, coach, or manager who was successful as a player in youth, high school, and/or adult amateur baseball.

Community Involvement

A longtime resident of West Central Minnesota who has achieved great success as a supporter of baseball and has made significant contributions to baseball.

The Historical Society will begin accepting nominations immediately to be reviewed by the selection committee. If you wish to submit a nomination, a form has been created to submit and can be downloaded here.

For more information regarding the West Central Baseball Hall of Fame, please visit www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com. If there any questions related to this event, or the nomination process, please contact Jill Wohnoutka at the Historical Society at 320-235-1881 or kandhist@msn.com. The 2019 inductions to the West Central Baseball Hall of Fame will be held in the early part of 2019.

Nominations must be submitted to the Historical Society by Friday, October 26, 2018 in order to be considered for the 2019 class. All nominations must include a nomination form.

